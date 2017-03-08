ECC student clubs to host 'Immigration: Know Your Rights' Friday

Three Elgin Community College student clubs -- the Organization of Latin American Students, United Students of All Cultures and ASPIRE 1G -- will host "Immigration: Know Your Rights" on Friday, March 10. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Seigle Auditorium, Building E, at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Participants will learn about immigration rights, get practical advice and legal information from immigration lawyers and other community resources like the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Centro de Informacion, Administer Justice, the Law Office of Melissa Barbosa-Guzman, the Law Office of Shirley Sadjadi and the Elgin Police Department.

