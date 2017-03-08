ECC student clubs to host 'Immigration: Know Your Rights' Friday
Three Elgin Community College student clubs -- the Organization of Latin American Students, United Students of All Cultures and ASPIRE 1G -- will host "Immigration: Know Your Rights" on Friday, March 10. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Seigle Auditorium, Building E, at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Participants will learn about immigration rights, get practical advice and legal information from immigration lawyers and other community resources like the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Centro de Informacion, Administer Justice, the Law Office of Melissa Barbosa-Guzman, the Law Office of Shirley Sadjadi and the Elgin Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC