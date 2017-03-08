ECC student clubs to host 'Immigratio...

ECC student clubs to host 'Immigration: Know Your Rights' Friday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Three Elgin Community College student clubs -- the Organization of Latin American Students, United Students of All Cultures and ASPIRE 1G -- will host "Immigration: Know Your Rights" on Friday, March 10. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Seigle Auditorium, Building E, at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Participants will learn about immigration rights, get practical advice and legal information from immigration lawyers and other community resources like the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Centro de Informacion, Administer Justice, the Law Office of Melissa Barbosa-Guzman, the Law Office of Shirley Sadjadi and the Elgin Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC