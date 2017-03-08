ECC board candidates talk finances, college's future

Upper from left, candidates John Duffy, Candace McCreary and Shane Nowak, and lower from left, Jennifer Rakow and Roger Maxwell Ramey are vying for three 6-year terms on the Elgin Community College board. Incumbent John Duffy of Elgin, and newcomers Candace McCreary of Streamwood, Shane Nowak of Elgin, Jennifer Rakow of St. Charles, and Roger Ramey of Bartlett are vying for three 6-year seats on the ECC board April 4. McCreary, 62, a college instructor, said there were significant deficiencies identified in the past year's financial audit, which concerns her whether the college board has proper financial controls in place.

