District 301 school board candidates talk about transparency, trust
Upper from left, Maria Crawford, Christina Johnson, Tina Johnson, and Jeff Kellenberger, and lower from left, Neile Litton, Michelle Schmidt, and Duane Schmitt are candidates for Burlington-based Central Unit District 301 school board. Challengers for the Burlington-based Central Unit District 301 school board cite curbing rising taxes and addressing a lack of transparency and trust in the district administration and board as key issues in the race.
Read more at Daily Herald.
