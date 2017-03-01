Creative outlet: Elgin-based writers group publishes anthology
Writers on the Fox, an informal writing group based in Elgin, meets the fourth Monday of each month at Gail Borden Library. Rosemary Larson of South Elgin shows the group's recently published anthology to new members of Writers on the Fox Monday.
