Clinical Computer Systems Inc. celebrates 20th anniversary

Clinical Computer Systems Inc., a leading provider of perinatal software, is celebrating 20 years of success in the healthcare market. What began as a service company to the Peritronic product has evolved into the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System that incorporates changes in technology, regulations, and standards in the obstetrical department to support hospitals' strategic initiatives across the United States, Canada, and the Middle East.

