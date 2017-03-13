'CEO Unplugged' to feature Rick Jakle March 23
Rick Jakle, former Fox Valley Broadcasting president, defines his leadership style at the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce's "CEO Unplugged" on March 23 at the Grand Victoria Casino. Find out how former Fox Valley Broadcasting president Rick Jakle defines his leadership style by attending the next Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce popular series, "CEO Unplugged," sponsored by the Grand Victoria Casino.
