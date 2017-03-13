Carpentersville teen wins Boys and Girls Club's top award
When Carpentersville resident Tony Guevara Jr. joined the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township four years ago, he found a second home. He made friends with other members and bonded with staff members who became his extended family.
