Brutal Elgin robbery case comes to sudden, violent end
The case of a former Hanover Park man accused of beating a robbery victim with a brick in downtown Elgin has come to an abrupt and violent end. The accused, Brandon K. Taylor, became Rockford's second homicide victim of 2017 when he was shot to death Feb. 14, Daily Herald Staff Writer Harry Hitzeman learned.
