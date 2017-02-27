Batavia to draw climate experts to Gr...

Batavia to draw climate experts to Green Night at the Movies expo

20 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – The ninth annual A Green Night Out at the Movies will feature a free documentary, “The Wisdom to Survive,” presented by the Batavia Environmental Commission on March 11 at the government center. Free popcorn and beverages will be available, and there will be an expo of local eco groups and businesses, and a discussion about climate change afterward, a news release stated.

Elgin, IL

