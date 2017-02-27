Batavia to draw climate experts to Green Night at the Movies expo
BATAVIA – The ninth annual A Green Night Out at the Movies will feature a free documentary, “The Wisdom to Survive,” presented by the Batavia Environmental Commission on March 11 at the government center. Free popcorn and beverages will be available, and there will be an expo of local eco groups and businesses, and a discussion about climate change afterward, a news release stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC