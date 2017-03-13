AVID's fourth annual College and Care...

AVID's fourth annual College and Career Fair set for Thursday

Elgin Area School District U-46's Advancement Via Individual Determination program will host the fourth annual College and Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at The Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. Students from U-46 and local high schools are invited to meet and talk with representatives from more than 50 college institutions, including North Central College, University of Iowa, Western State Colorado University, and Indiana State University.

