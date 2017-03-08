Author to visit ECC for Writers Center Reading Series event April 27

Elgin Community College will welcome Mai Der Vang to the Writers Center Reading Series on Thursday, April 27. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Building H Arts Center, Room H142, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin. Mai Der Vang received the 2016 Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets and her first book, "Afterland," will be published by Graywolf Press in 2017.

