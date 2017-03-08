Austrian chef to share culinary skills with students, guests at March 23 dinner
Austrian Chef Wolfgang Ruzicka will be a guest of the Elgin Community College Visiting Chef Dinner Series on Thursday, March 23. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Spartan Terrace Restaurant, Building I at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. At 22 years of age, Ruzicka became one of the youngest chefs in Austria to receive an award from Gault Millau, an influential French restaurant guide.
