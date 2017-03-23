3-year-old boy killed in I-90 crash i...

3-year-old boy killed in I-90 crash in Gilberts

21 hrs ago

A 3-year-old boy from Rockford was killed Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Gilberts. According to Illinois State Police, a Ford Fusion was westbound on I-90 at 10:08 a.m. when it rear-ended a Ford Taurus, which was either stopped or driving slowly in the middle lane.

