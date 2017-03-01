2nd annual St. Patrick's Day 5K to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter
Anderson Animal Shelter will hold its second annual St. Patrick's Day 5K on Sunday, March 12, in SEBA Park in South Elgin. LoMar Events will once again be hosting a 5K run/walk to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin.
