13th annual Imago Film Festival exploring faith and hope

"One Word," a short film by Caleb Shaffer about a struggling young African refugee adapting to life in the United Kingdom, who uses art to find his voice, will be one of the highlights of the 13th annual Imago Film Festival at Judson University in Elgin. The 13th annual Imago Film Festival April 4-8 will offer an intriguing sampling of independent films that use image and story to explore faith and ethics and the journey from brokenness to hope.

