13th annual Imago Film Festival explo...

13th annual Imago Film Festival exploring faith and hope

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

"One Word," a short film by Caleb Shaffer about a struggling young African refugee adapting to life in the United Kingdom, who uses art to find his voice, will be one of the highlights of the 13th annual Imago Film Festival at Judson University in Elgin. The 13th annual Imago Film Festival April 4-8 will offer an intriguing sampling of independent films that use image and story to explore faith and ethics and the journey from brokenness to hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kianna missing in south elgin Fri Rodriguez312 1
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... Wed April M. 1
News Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13) Mar 25 DSO151 17
News Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10) Mar 15 rambler rich 14
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb '17 Community 5
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC