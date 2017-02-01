Yellow House Artists to present 'Art Matters'
Rupali Kumbhani of St. Charles will have work displayed in "Art Matters," a show presented by the Yellow House Artists group. An artist reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles.
