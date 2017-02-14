Woman gets 7 years in prison for ID thefts

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies in Kane County -- a July 2015 identity theft and October 2015 forgery. Tiffany R. Marsh, 32, of the 1500 block of West Huron Street, also must pay nearly $7,000 as part of her guilty plea, which was accepted by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, according to prosecutors and court records.

