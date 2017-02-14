Woman gets 7 years in prison for ID t...

Woman gets 7 years in prison for ID thefts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies in Kane County -- a July 2015 identity theft and October 2015 forgery. Tiffany R. Marsh, 32, of the 1500 block of West Huron Street, also must pay nearly $7,000 as part of her guilty plea, which was accepted by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, according to prosecutors and court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Mon Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC