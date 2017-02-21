WIM Fox Valley presents 'Women Inspiring Women' with Michelle Santucci

Michelle Santucci of Elgin, founder of the Little Mac Boutique, will be featured at the WIM Fox Valley meeting Thursday, March 9, at The Grumpy Goat in Elgin. On Thursday, March 9, WIM Fox Valley welcomes Michelle Santucci of Elgin, founder of Little Mac Boutique, who will speak about her own inspiration, her four children, in the launch of her first business.

