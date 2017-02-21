WIM Fox Valley presents 'Women Inspiring Women' with Michelle Santucci
Michelle Santucci of Elgin, founder of the Little Mac Boutique, will be featured at the WIM Fox Valley meeting Thursday, March 9, at The Grumpy Goat in Elgin. On Thursday, March 9, WIM Fox Valley welcomes Michelle Santucci of Elgin, founder of Little Mac Boutique, who will speak about her own inspiration, her four children, in the launch of her first business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|20 hr
|Henry supporter
|4
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC