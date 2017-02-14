Warrant: Hampshire sex abuse suspect bragged about future assault
A 24-year-old Hampshire man accused of sexually abusing a minor once bragged he would someday assault her, according to a search warrant. Timothy J. Clark, of the 44W500 block of Oakshire Lane, was being held on $350,000 bail at the Kane County jail since his arrest in January on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
