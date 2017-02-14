Violence survivors share stories on Valentine's DaySurvivors of...
When you've survived sexual violence, silence can seem like the best choice -- even the only choice -- to protect yourself from further trauma. But silence also ends up ripping you to shreds from the inside, survivors say.
