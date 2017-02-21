Vineyard Church to offer workshop on creating a culture of prayer
If you long to see God do more in and through your church and in your community, Vineyard Church of Elgin invites you to join in a workshop, "Creating a Culture of Prayer," on Saturday, March 4. The speaker will be the Rev. Bruce Latshaw, senior pastor of The Barn Vineyard in Landenburg, Penn., and a member of the Spiritual Renewal Team at VineyardUSA.
