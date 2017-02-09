U-46 schools join No One Eats Alone Day to end social isolation
School cafeteria lunches can be fun times with friends or lonely and stressful for some students who struggle with socializing. In an effort to promote inclusion and acceptance, students at four Elgin Area School District U-46 elementary schools led a lunchtime initiative reaching out to their peers.
