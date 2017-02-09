U-46 schools join No One Eats Alone D...

U-46 schools join No One Eats Alone Day to end social isolation

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

School cafeteria lunches can be fun times with friends or lonely and stressful for some students who struggle with socializing. In an effort to promote inclusion and acceptance, students at four Elgin Area School District U-46 elementary schools led a lunchtime initiative reaching out to their peers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Wed skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Carpentersville what a joke! Jan 26 Meat Curtains 2
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC