U-46 names Gail Borden Library Partner of the Year
The district last week awarded Gail Borden Public Library District with the Elgin Chamber of Commerce's 2016-17 Business Partner of the Year Award for its steadfast cooperation and innovation with U-46 students and staff. "Gail Borden Public Library District has been a tremendous supporter of our schools and the entire district," said U-46 CEO Tony Sanders.
