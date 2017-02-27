U-46 collecting data on kindergarten ...

U-46 collecting data on kindergarten performance

11 hrs ago

Elgin schools officials say they will be measuring student performance for the first time in full-day kindergarten and releasing the data this spring. Roughly 2,700 students across 40 elementary schools are enrolled in Elgin Area School District U-46's full-day kindergarten program, which debuted districtwide this school year.

