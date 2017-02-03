U-46 celebrates African-American heritage

Elgin Area School District U-46 will partner with Gail Borden Public Library District for the 12th annual Black History Family Festival Saturday, Feb. 4. "Black History Month offers our multicultural community, staff and students a time to learn, reflect and celebrate," said U-46 CEO Tony Sanders. "Our school principals and teachers are looking forward to spending additional time expanding our students' awareness and knowledge of our country's rich African American heritage through this month's events."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.