Two face weapons, drug charges after ...

Two face weapons, drug charges after Elgin traffic stop

1 hr ago

Elgin's Gang Crimes Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of Larkin and Clifton avenues at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and saw the front seat occupants making movements like they were hiding items under the seat, police said. The driver and passenger told police there were weapons and cannabis in the car.

