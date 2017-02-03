Streamwood man gets 26 years for robbing cop, firing gun
William L. Dodd, 27, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm in exchange for a 26-year prison sentence. A Streamwood man agreed to a 26-year prison sentence Thursday in relation to an Elgin armed robbery of an undercover police officer, Kane County officials said.
