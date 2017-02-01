Streamwood High STEM students create ...

Streamwood High STEM students create winning invention

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

It's a small generator that could power a small light, but the invention could pay some big dividends for a group of Streamwood High School students. Their wind-powered generator idea won the state competition in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, which encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... 4 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Carpentersville what a joke! Jan 26 Meat Curtains 2
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan 25 Thors Cock 8
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC