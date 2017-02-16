St. Charles Township man charged in 2...

St. Charles Township man charged in 2 armed robberies

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles and Elgin police arrested a suspect they say was involved in armed robberies in both cities, and is possibly involved in one other armed robbery, officials announced in a news release. Ronald L. Medlin, 46, of the 6N800 block of Thompson Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Feb. 15 with one count of armed robbery, a class X felony, in connection with an armed robbery at 7-Eleven, 2400 E. Main St., St. Charles, at 3:20 a.m. Feb. 13, the release stated.

