St. Charles resident dies in Randall Road crash
At approximately 1:26 p.m. Feb. 7, the South Elgin Police Department – along with the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Department – responded to the intersection of Randall Road north of Silver Glen Road for a reported accident with injuries. When South Elgin officers arrived, there was one male subject trapped in the vehicle, stated a news release from the police department.
