St. Charles man sued over fatal DUI crash in DeKalb

A St. Charles man charged in a fatal DUI crash in DeKalb last month is being sued by an another person injured in the wreck. Evan Cortez, of Elgin, recently filed a lawsuit in Kane County against John A. Yanni, III, 25, of the 100 block of South 18th Street, arguing Yanni was intoxicated and negligent when he caused the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.