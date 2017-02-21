St. Charles man faces more armed robbery charges, bail increased

A St. Charles man arrested on charges of a Feb. 14 knife point robbery of an Elgin gas station has been charged with more armed robberies in February -- one in South Elgin and two in St. Charles, according to Kane County court records. Ronald L. Medlin Jr., 46, of the 6N800 block of Thompson Avenue, was initially arrested Feb. 14 on charges he took $400 from a gas station in Elgin, and his bail was set at $500,000.

