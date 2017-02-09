South Elgin installs free fire/carbon monoxide detectors
The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District wants to get the word out that firefighters can install free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in residents' homes. The program -- which recently received a donation of more than 150 detectors from Home Depot in South Elgin -- has been around for a few years but mostly targeted seniors, Assistant Fire Chief Steve Wascher said.
