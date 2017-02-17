Small Elgin protest joins 'Strike4Democracy'
About 20 people took part in protest Friday in Elgin generally aimed at supporting democratic principles and showing displeasure with President Donald Trump's policies. The "Elgin Strike4Democracy" protest, held along Kimball Street across from Gail Borden Public Library, included people chanting slogans and holding signs that read "Resist," "Hands Off Medicare," "We Need a Leader, Not a Tweeter," and "Love Trumps Hate."
