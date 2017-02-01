Renz Center celebrates two anniversaries

As Renz Addiction Counseling Center celebrates its 56 years of substance abuse treatment and prevention education this February, Jim's Friends, a support group of fellowship and friendship for Renz alumni, will be celebrating its second anniversary. To commemorate Jim's Friends' anniversary, past Renz Center alumni are invited to an open house with refreshments from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the center's Two American Way facility in Elgin.

