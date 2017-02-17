Probation for Elgin man caught growing pot after well-being call

An Elgin man charged last year with growing and possessing marijuana after a well-being call when one of his tenants posted suicidal statements online has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years' probation. Joseph M. Blundell, 52, of the 1400 block of Harlan Avenue, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in mid-February, according to Kane County court records.

