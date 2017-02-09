Police: Missing teen found dead near ...

Police: Missing teen found dead near Route 31 bridge

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management led an extensive search with the Cook County OEM and McHenry County OEM, along with forest preserve police from Kane, Cook and Dupage counties, and with the assistance of the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District, Bartlett police and Fox River and Countryside Fire Protection District, stated a news release. After an extensive search, Frederick's body was located near the railroad tracks below the Route 31 bridge, stated the release.

