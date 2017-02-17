Plans for Jimmy John's in downtown Elgin
The business would occupy an empty retail space on the first floor of Fountain Square Condominiums, 50 S. Grove Ave., that has been vacant since the building was built in 2007. The proposed franchise owner, Brian Haschak, and the condo business office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC