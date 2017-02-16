Peachy life at Larkin High School
More than 700 kids oohed, ahhhed and clapped to the rhythm during a Wednesday performance as dancers from the Visual Performing Arts Academy at Larkin High School in Elgin wove their way through smoke and lightning while balancing a giant orange peach. The cast performed for Elgin Area School District U-46 students Wednesday and were to do so again for 700 more Thursday, and the show is open to the public at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 1475 Larkin Ave. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults and available at the school.
