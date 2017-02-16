Peachy life at Larkin High School

Peachy life at Larkin High School

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

More than 700 kids oohed, ahhhed and clapped to the rhythm during a Wednesday performance as dancers from the Visual Performing Arts Academy at Larkin High School in Elgin wove their way through smoke and lightning while balancing a giant orange peach. The cast performed for Elgin Area School District U-46 students Wednesday and were to do so again for 700 more Thursday, and the show is open to the public at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 1475 Larkin Ave. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults and available at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC