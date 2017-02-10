New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Elgin

Las Gorditas De Don Angel opened at 165 E. Highland Avenue, which had been vacant for about five years after another Mexican restaurant closed. The menu consists of more than 20 varieties of "gorditas," which are akin to corn tortilla pockets stuffed with a variety of ingredients including pork, eggs, potatoes, steak and cactus, along with burritos and tacos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.