New Ice Age exhibit launched at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

A new exhibit at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles, will make its official debut at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The new display, located at the west end of the Hickory Knolls lobby, has as its centerpiece a bull musk ox surrounded by terrain that would be typically found of the end of Illinois' last Ice Age. Interpretive signs tell the story of change as a constant in the region's past and how plants and animals that are familiar to residents today were vital then, too, according to Pam Otto, manager of nature programs and interpretive services at Hickory Knolls.

