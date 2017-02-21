Modern libraries encourage activitiy
On Feb. 12, the Daily Herald covered the wildly popular Cubs Trophy Tour stop at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, saying that "libraries are generally expected to be quiet places." While I'm happy to see the Daily Herald highlighting our local libraries, it's disappointing that people still think of libraries as conventional and quiet.
