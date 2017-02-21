Metra slates talks on $34 million Elgin bridge rebuild

Metra Executive Director Don Orseno talks about a project to replace the 136-year-old bridge carrying Milwaukee District West trains over the Fox River in Elgin with Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Metra riders on the Milwaukee West Line can learn more about a massive project to reconstruct the bridge carrying trains over the Fox River in Elgin at a public hearing March 2. The $34 million rebuild should begin in late summer and will provide commuters with two tracks over the river, improving travel times and reliability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.