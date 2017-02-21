Metra slates talks on $34 million Elgin bridge rebuild
Metra Executive Director Don Orseno talks about a project to replace the 136-year-old bridge carrying Milwaukee District West trains over the Fox River in Elgin with Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Metra riders on the Milwaukee West Line can learn more about a massive project to reconstruct the bridge carrying trains over the Fox River in Elgin at a public hearing March 2. The $34 million rebuild should begin in late summer and will provide commuters with two tracks over the river, improving travel times and reliability.
