Metra slates talks on $34 million Elg...

Metra slates talks on $34 million Elgin bridge rebuild

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Metra Executive Director Don Orseno talks about a project to replace the 136-year-old bridge carrying Milwaukee District West trains over the Fox River in Elgin with Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Metra riders on the Milwaukee West Line can learn more about a massive project to reconstruct the bridge carrying trains over the Fox River in Elgin at a public hearing March 2. The $34 million rebuild should begin in late summer and will provide commuters with two tracks over the river, improving travel times and reliability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC