Man convicted in Algonquin woman's ov...

Man convicted in Algonquin woman's overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 36-year-old Zion man has been sentenced for the overdose death of a 21-year-old Algonquin woman two years ago. McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick D. Kenneally announced Friday that James Linder received a 28-year sentence after being convicted of drug-induced homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Thu Henry supporter 4
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan 25 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC