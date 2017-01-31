Librarians can combat 'fake news,' panel says

When the mission of librarians is to promote knowledge and literacy, who better to help people figure out which sources to trust while combating the spread of fake news? No one, was the consensus of the "Librarians vs. Fake news" panel held Tuesday at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, who also put out a call to action to librarians everywhere. The fake news phenomenon that has garnered national attention in recent months is about deliberately deceiving people to get them to buy into specific belief systems, said Bob Doyle, executive director of the Illinois Library Association.

