Librarians can combat 'fake news,' panel says
When the mission of librarians is to promote knowledge and literacy, who better to help people figure out which sources to trust while combating the spread of fake news? No one, was the consensus of the "Librarians vs. Fake news" panel held Tuesday at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, who also put out a call to action to librarians everywhere. The fake news phenomenon that has garnered national attention in recent months is about deliberately deceiving people to get them to buy into specific belief systems, said Bob Doyle, executive director of the Illinois Library Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Prostitution arrest at massage parlor (Jan '10)
|Jan 19
|joe-dough
|13
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC