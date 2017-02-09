Learn how to be a storm spotter at Feb. 22 training session
Weather spotters will be trained to provide local conditions, such as hail size, wind speed, tornado development, and local damage, to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service is offering the community an opportunity to become a weather spotter with free SKYWARN spotter training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|23 hr
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Tue
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC