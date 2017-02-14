Learn about new sign ordinances with Elgin Chamber Friday
The city of Elgin has completed an update and revision of its sign ordinance, making it less restrictive for businesses. The Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce will host an informational meeting for the business community covering the changes to the ordinance from from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The meeting will take place at the chamber office, 31 S. Grove Ave. in downtown Elgin.
