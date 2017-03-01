League of Women Voters to host five candidate forums in March
The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area will host five candidate forums before the consolidated election on April 4. • On Saturday, March 4, a moderated candidate forum for Elgin Community College board and Gail Borden Public Library board will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. The candidates for three seats on the Elgin Community College District 509 board .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|unkonwn
|48
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC