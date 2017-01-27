Kane County Sheriff's Office reports
It stated that Johnson followed the other vehicle to the 6N400 block of Crane Road in St. Charles, where he pushed the driver in the upper chest after the driver exited the vehicle. a Ryan Patrick Siebert, 20, of the 43W500 block of Timber Crest Drive, Elburn, was charged Jan. 19 with possession of marijuana between 30 and 100 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 93 mph in a 50-mph posted zone on Route 38 west of Bowgren Circle in Elburn.
