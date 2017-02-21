'Janis, Me & Bobby McGee' explores life of Janis Joplin March 4 at ECC Arts Center

Vocalist Karen Irwin brings the music of '60s singer Janis Joplin to life in "Janis, Me & Bobby McGee" on Saturday, March 4. Vocalist Karen Irwin and her band will celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Janis Joplin this March at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the ECC Arts Center, Building H at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

